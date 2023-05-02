Food hygiene ratings given to two Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Apache Pizza Armagh, at 116 Banbrook Hill, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 27.
And Pico Burrito, at 11a Market Street, Tavanagh, Portadown, Armagh was also given a score of four on March 24.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 199 takeaways with ratings, 118 (59%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.