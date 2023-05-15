Food hygiene ratings given to two Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

SNAK BOX, at 38a Main Street, Donaghcloney, Donaghcloney, Down was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 13.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And Chilli Masala, at 14 Dunbarton Street, Loughans, Gilford, Down was given a score of three on April 4.