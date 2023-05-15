Food hygiene ratings given to two Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
SNAK BOX, at 38a Main Street, Donaghcloney, Donaghcloney, Down was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 13.
And Chilli Masala, at 14 Dunbarton Street, Loughans, Gilford, Down was given a score of three on April 4.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 197 takeaways with ratings, 118 (60%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.