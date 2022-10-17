Food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Rathfriland Co-op at Island Bog Road, Rathfriland, Down; rated on October 7

• Rated 5: Cafe incredABLE at Site Office 1 Lake Road, Craigavon; rated on October 4

• Rated 5: NAVAN CENTRE AND FORT at 81 Killylea Road, Ballyrea, Armagh, Armagh; rated on September 29

• Rated 5: Cafe Incredable at 6 Flush Place, Ballyblagh, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on September 28

• Rated 5: Mount Charles Urban Square at Banbridge Campus Castlewellan Road, Ballyvally, Banbridge, Down; rated on September 28

• Rated 5: BOB & BERTS PORTADOWN at 5 Market Street, Tavanagh, Portadown, Armagh; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: Mulhollands on the Square at 14-15 Market Square, Dromore; rated on September 27

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Longnancy's Bar at 3 Maddan Road, Tamlaght, Armagh, Armagh; rated on September 30

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Kebab City at 14 Church Place, Lurgan, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on October 6

• Rated 5: Golden Lough at 235 Lough Road, Craigavon; rated on October 4