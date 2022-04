Food hygiene ratings handed to 34 Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 34 of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 19 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee at Central Way, Balteagh, Craigavon, Armagh; rated on April 7

• Rated 5: BENNETTS BAR at 4 Mandeville Street, Corcrain, Portadown, Armagh; rated on March 31

• Rated 5: Post House Cafe at 1c Terrace View, Waringstown, Craigavon; rated on March 31

• Rated 5: RAPID INTERNATIONAL LTD at 96 Mullavilly Road, Mullavilly, Tandragee, Armagh; rated on March 31

• Rated 5: GLANBIA CHEESE STAFF CANTEEN at 35 Steps Road, Ballynadrone, Magheralin, Down; rated on March 29

• Rated 5: THE SILVERWOOD CAFE at Silverwood Road, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on March 29

• Rated 5: TOWER HILL HOSPITAL at Tower Hill Hospital Tower Hill Complex, Armagh, Armagh; rated on March 28

• Rated 5: Sally McNally's at 91 Markethill Road, Lisavague, Portadown, Armagh; rated on March 25

• Rated 5: WOODVILLE ARMS at 111 Lake Street, Dougher, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: DAN WINTER'S HOUSE at 9 Derryloughan Road, Grange Lower, Loughgall, Armagh; rated on March 21

• Rated 5: Sojourn Coffee at 6 Barrack Street, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: MCDONALDS RESTAURANTS LURGAN at 8 Edward Street, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on March 16

• Rated 5: Starbucks at Marlborough Retail Park, Craigavon, Craigavon, Armagh; rated on March 16

• Rated 5: UNCH at 31 High Street, Tavanagh, Portadown, Armagh; rated on March 15

• Rated 5: MEADOWS CAFE at Embankment Road, Aghacommon, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on March 11

• Rated 5: The Canteen at 5 Diviny Drive, Drumnagoon, Portadown, Armagh; rated on March 11

• Rated 5: COMPASS UK & IRELAND - ASDA at Bridge Street, Portadown, Craigavon; rated on March 9

• Rated 4: 4C Coffee House & Kitchen at 2 College Hill, Armagh; rated on March 8

• Rated 4: CHARLEMONT ARMS HOTEL (ARMAGH) LTD at 57-65 Upper English Street, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh; rated on January 21

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And eight ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: RG Food Ltd (Rice's Hotel) at 12-14 Church Street, Newry; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: REIDS BAR at 33 - 35 Edward Street, Lurgan, Craigavon; rated on April 1

• Rated 5: THE CALEDONIAN BAR AND GRILL at 2 Cow Fair, Racarbry, Keady, Armagh; rated on April 1

• Rated 5: CITY OF ARMAGH CRICKET CLUB at 35 The Mall West, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh; rated on March 28

• Rated 5: The Village Inn and Buttery at 103-105 Main Street, Coolmillish, Markethill, Armagh; rated on March 24

• Rated 5: The Corner House Bar at 1 Derrymacash Road, Aghacommon, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on March 22

• Rated 5: Tandragee Golf Club And Bar at 13 Markethill Road, Derryallen, Craigavon; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: SCHVARGO at 23 High Street, Corcrain, Portadown, Armagh; rated on March 15

Takeaways

Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: CHOPSTICKS at 15 Railway Street, Tullynacross, Poyntzpass, Armagh; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: D TOWN DINER at Unit 5 Dollingstown Centre, 83 Belfast Road, Dollingstown; rated on March 31

• Rated 5: Indian Cottage at 131 Railway Street, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh; rated on March 28

• Rated 5: DOMINO'S PIZZA at The Mall Shopping Centre, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: Barn Brunch & BBQ at 2d Mourne Road, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on March 22

• Rated 5: Basil Lane at 26 Upper English Street, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh; rated on March 18