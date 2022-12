Food hygiene ratings handed to nine Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: J29 PROJECT at 26a Downshire Place, Banbridge; rated on November 23

• Rated 5: Cafe incredABLE @ Banbridge Leisure Centre at 15 Downshire Place, Banbridge; rated on November 22

• Rated 5: The Platinum Club at Portadown, Craigavon; rated on November 22

• Rated 5: OutHaus at 29 Market Street, Tavanagh, Portadown, Armagh; rated on November 15

• Rated 5: THE GALLEY at 34 Barrack Street, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh; rated on November 14

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: City Of Armagh Rugby Club at Palace Demesne, Parkmore Or Demesne, Armagh; rated on November 30

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Four Star Pizza at 10 Lake Road, Drumgor, Craigavon, Armagh; rated on November 21

• Rated 5: Dolphin II Armagh at 135 Railway Street, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh; rated on November 18