Food hygiene ratings handed to two Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Apr 2023, 09:45 BST
NEW MANDARIN HOUSE, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 34 West Street, Corcrain, Portadown, Armagh was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 15.
And Happy wok, a takeaway at 76 William Street, Derry, Lurgan, Armagh was given a score of one on March 15.