Food hygiene ratings handed to two Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Apr 2023, 09:45 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
NEW MANDARIN HOUSE, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 34 West Street, Corcrain, Portadown, Armagh was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 15.

And Happy wok, a takeaway at 76 William Street, Derry, Lurgan, Armagh was given a score of one on March 15.