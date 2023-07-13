Food hygiene ratings handed to two Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:41 BST
Shapla Indian restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 39a Lower English Street, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 7.
And Izzys, a takeaway at 29 Carrickblacker Road, Portadown was also given a score of four on June 7.