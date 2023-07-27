Food hygiene ratings handed to two Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Jul 2023, 09:48 BST
Eatao, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 46 Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 21.
And Ali's king kebab, a takeaway at Unit 5 Moyraverty Centre Craigavon, Craigavon was given a score of four on June 21.