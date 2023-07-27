Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Jul 2023, 09:48 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Eatao, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 46 Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 21.

And Ali's king kebab, a takeaway at Unit 5 Moyraverty Centre Craigavon, Craigavon was given a score of four on June 21.