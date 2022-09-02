Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 9:41 am

MINA'S INDIAN SPICE, at 10 North Street, Lurgan, Lurgan, Armagh was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 28.

And Lucky House, at 55 Main Street, Tullyherron, Waringstown, Down was given a score of two on July 28.

It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 196 takeaways with ratings, 120 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.