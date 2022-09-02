Food hygiene ratings handed to two Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaways

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

MINA'S INDIAN SPICE, at 10 North Street, Lurgan, Lurgan, Armagh was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 28.

And Lucky House, at 55 Main Street, Tullyherron, Waringstown, Down was given a score of two on July 28.