Food hygiene ratings handed to two Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
MINA'S INDIAN SPICE, at 10 North Street, Lurgan, Lurgan, Armagh was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 28.
And Lucky House, at 55 Main Street, Tullyherron, Waringstown, Down was given a score of two on July 28.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 196 takeaways with ratings, 120 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.