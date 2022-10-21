Food hygiene ratings handed to two Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

SOHO CHINA, at 12 Bridge Street, Ballyvally, Banbridge, Down was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 15.

And Al-amin, at 6a Market Street, Crossmore, Keady, Armagh was given a score of one on September 15.