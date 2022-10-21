Food hygiene ratings handed to two Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
SOHO CHINA, at 12 Bridge Street, Ballyvally, Banbridge, Down was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 15.
And Al-amin, at 6a Market Street, Crossmore, Keady, Armagh was given a score of one on September 15.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 196 takeaways with ratings, 117 (60%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.