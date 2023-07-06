Food hygiene ratings handed to two Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Golden Village, at 22 Dunbarton Street, Loughans, Gilford, Down was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 31.
And GOLDEN TREASURE, at 23 Gilford Road, Portadown, Craigavon was given a score of one on May 31.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 192 takeaways with ratings, 116 (60%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.