Food hygiene ratings handed to two Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
China Palace, at Unit 2 23 Dromore Road, Banbridge, Down was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 4.
And Hot & Spicy, at 3-7 Legahory Centre, Craigavon, Armagh was given a score of three on July 4.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 193 takeaways with ratings, 115 (60%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.