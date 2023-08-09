Food hygiene ratings handed to two Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

China Palace, at Unit 2 23 Dromore Road, Banbridge, Down was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 4.

And Hot & Spicy, at 3-7 Legahory Centre, Craigavon, Armagh was given a score of three on July 4.