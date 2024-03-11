Football legend Aaron Hughes joins mayor at charity fund-raiser

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Larchfield Estate gifted the use of its beautiful venue at Bailiesmills, which made for an elegant and enjoyable evening.

Guests were treated to dinner, entertainment and a charity auction with exclusive prizes including signed football jerseys, Belfast Giants memorabilia and a variety of luxury hotel and hospitality experiences, generously donated by local people and businesses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guest of honour, Northern Ireland football legend Aaron Hughes MBE and technical director for the Irish FA, provided a rare and fascinating insight into his successful career, questioned by popular broadcaster, Stephen Watson.

Presenter Stephen Watson and David Burns, Chief Executive, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, with guests at the fund-raising dinner

Speaking at the event, Mayor Gowan, said: “This year, the Mayor’s Annual Dinner is a little different from the usual civic event. My focus is on making as much money as possible for Cancer Fund for Children.

“I am a huge footfall fan, so having NI legend, Aaron Hughes here tonight is definitely a highlight in my Mayoral term. I can’t thank Aaron enough for getting involved and supporting Cancer Fund for Children as they fight to ensure that no child faces cancer alone.

I want to sincerely thank our lead sponsor, eir evo. Because of their generosity, together with donations from local businesses and contributions from our guests here tonight, we have already exceeded all expectations in relation to our fundraising. I am overwhelmed, humbled and so grateful to everyone who has supported this event.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aaron Hughes MBE added: “It has been an honour to support the Mayor at this very special event. Cancer Fund for Children does incredible work, supporting families in some of the most difficult circumstances. Hearing the stories of the families supported by the charity will stay with me forever. Meeting young Ollie Montgomery who has faced his own cancer journey was very special. He is an inspirational, brave young man whose determination means he is now looking forward to a bright future and I wish him every success.

I hope we have helped to raise awareness of the important work of Cancer Fund for Children, encouraging continued support for such a worthy cause.”

Clair Gheel, Sales Director at eir evo UK, said: “As the ICT partner to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, eir evo is proud to be the key sponsor for the Mayor’s charity dinner. It has been a pleasure to work with the Council to support a charity so close to our hearts. We hope our contribution will go some way to ensuring that Cancer Fund for Children can continue to provide essential services and support to young people facing cancer and their families.”

Further information on Cancer Fund for Children can be found on their website at https://cancerfundforchildren.com/