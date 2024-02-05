Former Rolls Royce site gets green light for residential and business development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lagmar Properties, one of Northern Ireland’s leading development and investment companies submitted the planning application.

As part of the company’s ‘mixed use’ proposals, 95 new homes will be built on the old factory site on the Carrowreagh Road. These will be a mix of detached and semi-detached dwellings. Of the new dwellings, 20% will be earmarked for affordable housing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will also be excellent private amenities provided as well as public open spaces, parking for cars and bicycles as well as landscaping on the site.

A vibrant economic centre forms part of the overall plans comprising of 31 business units (approximately 4,400 square metres of floorspace), light industrial and other business use designed to be merged to create larger units if required. These will provide opportunities for businesses to grow and expand beyond the start-up phase.

A total of 110 full-time jobs will be created during the three years of construction. Longer term, 85 further full-time jobs will be created within the industrial and business space.

This major development will help regenerate a brownfield site which has been vacant and derelict for more than 16 years, transforming it into a thriving community setting, while meeting local housing and economic need.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Planning Committee voted the application through with one amendment of additional internal linkages to be included. It will improve the local area through the provision of new residential and workspaces. On completion this three-phase development will add to the existing vibrant community activity in the area.

This mixed-use development positively contributes to the council’s strategic aim of delivering sustainable economic growth and job creation within the Lisburn and Castlereagh area. It fosters better connectivity between places and opportunities, which are key to shaping good quality places in which to work, live and play.