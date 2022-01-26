It is understood the two vehicle crash happened on the Banbridge Road, Waringstown yesterday afternoon.

Police said four casualties were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital.

Firefighters used cutting equipment to remove two trapped casualties from a car.

Moygannon Road, Donaghcloney, Co Down at the T junction with the Banbridge Road, Lurgan. Photo courtesy of Google.

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said two appliances from Lurgan Fire Station attended the crash on the Belfast Road.

“Firefighters were called to a two vehicle road traffic collision this afternoon.

“One casualty was out prior to the arrival of firefighters and a further two casualties were trapped in a car and rescued by Firefighters using cutting equipment and left in the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The incident was dealt with by 4.15pm.”

A PSNI spokesperson said four casualties were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital.

Police added that the road was reopened at 7.23pm with working on going in the area to remove vehicles from the scene.

DUP Cllr Mark Baxter said the incident happened at the end of the Moygannon Road, Donaghcloney and the Banbridge Road.

“I am trusting all are ok,” he said, adding it was best to avoid the area.

