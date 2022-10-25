The NI Fire and Rescue Service said two adults and two children were involved in the two vehicle crash on the Antrim Road today.

It is understood the Air Ambulance landed at Lurgan Golf Club.

One car was spotted on its roof.

Emergency services dealing with a road traffic collision in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

It is understood one of people involved sustained injuries believed to be ‘serious’.

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the scene at 1.45pm today Tuesday.

Two fire appliances from Lurgan Fire Station and one fire appliance from Portadown Fire Station attended the scene

"Firefighters were called to a two vehicle road traffic collision. Two adult casualties and two children were involved in the incident and all were all left in the care of Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The incident was dealt with by 3pm.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the Antrim Road, Lurgan, has now reopened to traffic following an earlier road traffic collision in the area.

"Four people were taken to hospital, one of whom sustained injuries which are believed to be serious at this time.