Fourteen candidates chase five Mid Ulster seats in Assembly election

Sinn Féin is fielding three candidates including Michelle O’Neill, who was deputy first minister until the resignation of the Democratic Unionist Party first minister Paul Givan in February, and is tipped to become the first minister herself.

The DUP, Traditional Unionist Voice, SDLP, Ulster Unionist Party, Alliance Party, Aontú, People Before Profit, The Workers Party, Independent, Green Party, and Resume NI all have one candidate.

There are five seats up for grabs in the constituency. At the last election Sinn Féin won three - Michelle O’Neill, Linda Dillon and Ian Milne (replaced by Emma Sheerin) ; DUP - Keith Buchanan, and SDLP Patsy McGlone.

Off to the polls on May 5 to elect a new Assembly.

At the 2017 election, there was an electorate of 69,396 with a turnout of 50,853 (73.28%), valid votes 49,678 (71.59%), spoilt 550 votes, and the quota was 8,280.

In Northern Ireland there are a total of 239 candidates running for election on Thursday, May 5.

Voters will select 90 of the 239 to be returned to Stormont.

The Mid Ulster candidates hoping to get your vote are as follows:

Keith Buchanan - Democratic Unionist Party; Linda Dillon - Sinn Féin; Meta Graham - Ulster Unionist Party.

Claire Hackett - Alliance Party; Alixandra Halliday - Aontú; Patrick Haughey - Independent

Sophia McFeely - People Before Profit; Patsy McGlone - Social Democratic and Labour Party.

Glenn Moore - Traditional Unionist Voice; Michelle O’Neill - Sinn Féin; Conor Rafferty - Resume NI