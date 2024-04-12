Francis Street Resurfacing Welcomed by Cllr O’Dowd
Sinn Féin Councillor Mary O’Dowd has welcomed confirmation of the resurfacing of Francis St, Lurgan.
The Lurgan Councillor said :
“After an engagement with DFI officials at council this evening, I welcome the news that Francis Street in Lurgan will be resurfaced."
The works are planned for the summer so as not to disrupt the busy road when the local schools are open.
Concluding Cllr O’Dowd said :
"I will continue to lobby for road improvements across the area."