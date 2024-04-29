FREE Compost available at Council Household Recycling Centres

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

During this week, the Council is offering one FREE bag of compost to every household who visits their local recycling centre to dispose of items like garden waste, batteries, scrap metal, wood, or electrical items. Starting on Monday 6 May and continuing while stocks last, each household can receive one complimentary bag of peat-free compost.

By applying compost in our gardens, allotments, and green spaces, we are returning organic matter to the earth, greatly improving soil health and fighting climate change by locking up carbon. Supplied by Natural World Products, this nutrient-rich compost is created using the food and garden waste that is collected from residents' brown bins and Household Recycling Centres - a real demonstration of the impact of effective recycling!

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper emphasised the importance of this initiative in promoting sustainable practices.

“In promoting sustainability, every small action matters. I urge residents to take this opportunity to collect their free bag of compost. By doing so, we contribute to a greener environment and a healthier future for all."

Complimentary bags of compost are available at each of the Council’s five Household Recycling Centres located across the Borough.