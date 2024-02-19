Free gardening workshops in Antrim and Lisburn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Now garden centre Dobbies is encouraging gardeners of all ages and skill levels in Northern Ireland to get one of their five a day by learning how to grow soft fruits at one of its free workshops in March.

Grow How will take place on Saturday 2 March at 10.30am, providing both aspiring and seasoned gardeners with an interactive setting to gain valuable insights from Dobbies’ gardening experts at its Antrim and Lisburn stores.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Little Seedlings Club, tailored for children between the ages of 4 and 10, will be held on the morning of Sunday 3 March.

Dobbies’ Grow How session will be a live 10-to-15-minute demonstration, showing Antrim and Lisburn residents how to make the most of their outdoor and patio space by growing soft fruits.

Dobbies’ experts will guide gardeners through the process of growing soft fruits, from prepping the garden with the right soil before planting, to caring for the young plants and harvesting the fruits when ripe.

Dobbies’ Little Seedlings Club session will also focus on soft fruits, with children in Antrim and Lisburn learning about fruit in general and getting the opportunity to participate in a strawberry growing activity, putting their newly acquired knowledge into practice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zoe Stanmore, Dobbies’ Horticultural Expert, said: “Soft fruits come in so many delicious varieties, and they can be grown in compact pots, so you don't need a big space to start growing your own.

“It’s not essential to have a large outdoor space – a pot in a well-lit space is ideal. Fertilise your soil correctly, and if you water and prune as and when needed, you can expect a good harvest.

“The Grow How session will also allow for customers to visit our Antrim and Lisburn stores and share any challenges they’ve had with growing their own, to get advice and feedback from our team.”