Punters who headed to Down Royal in 2023 have helped raise more than £23,000 for Parkview Special School in nearby Lisburn.

Crossing the finish line as the official charity partner of Down Royal for 2023, Friends of Parkview, the charitable organisation which supports Parkview Special School, revealed the total would go towards improving the school’s on-site hydrotherapy pool, a facility that is essential for the health and well-being of its pupils.

Jillian McGarry, Chairperson of Friends of Parkview, extended her heartfelt thanks, saying: "The generosity shown by Down Royal and all those who donated is truly remarkable.

“This significant contribution will allow us to update everything from the hoist to the thermostat, and will have a direct impact on the lives of the children at Parkview, providing them with enhanced facilities for their therapy to protect their overall well-being.

Friends of Parkview, Down Royal’s charity partner for 2023 has raised more than £23,000 for Parkview. Pic credit: Down Royal Racecourse

“The collaboration in 2023 between Down Royal and Friends of Parkview showcases the power of partnership between local business and the community as a force for positive change.

"Our sincere thanks to everyone who made a contribution to this staggering total.”

To learn more about the work of Friends of Parkview, visit parkviewspecialschool.co.uk.

For full details on Down Royal’s fixtures for 2024 visit downroyal.com.

Emma Meehan, Chief Executive of Down Royal, expressed her delight, stating: "racegoers have surpassed themselves with their generosity in 2023.

"We would like to thank our customers for their unwavering support.