Frosses Road: PSNI warn of delays after collision
Police are warning road users of tailbacks on the Frosses Road following a traffic collision on Thursday afternoon.
A brief PSNI statement issued at 3.50pm said: “Road users are advised to expect delays on the Frosses Road in Ballymoney as police deal with a road traffic collision.”
There are no further details at present.
