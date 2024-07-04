Frosses Road: PSNI warn of delays after collision

By Valerie Martin
Published 4th Jul 2024, 16:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police are warning road users of tailbacks on the Frosses Road following a traffic collision on Thursday afternoon.

A brief PSNI statement issued at 3.50pm said: “Road users are advised to expect delays on the Frosses Road in Ballymoney as police deal with a road traffic collision.”

There are no further details at present.

Related topics:PSNI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.