Fundraiser for family of Boxing Day crash victims tops £13,000

A fundraising campaign launched to help with funeral costs for the family of Patrick Rogers and his mother-in-law Mary Duffy who died in a Boxing crash near Cookstown, is nearing £13,000.

The GoFundMe page was organised by Casey Jude Campbell, a friend of Shannon Rogers who, along with her four children, was injured in the two-vehicle collision on the Dungannon Road.

Casey Jade Campbell initially set a target of £1,000 to assist the family with funeral costs and “anything Shannon may need.”

Writing on the page, the Coalisland woman said: “Our community is devastated to hear of the loss of Patrick Rogers and Mary Duffy.

"Shannon Duffy Rogers, a childhood friend of ours, has lost her mother and husband at the age of 26 and is left with four children who are now in the Royal Hospital receiving treatment.

“We felt that raising money to help with funeral costs or just to help Shannon in anyway is the least we can do.

“As a community and people we feel helpless so anything we can do, I think we should.

“Any bit of kindness is appreciated.”