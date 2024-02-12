Garden Show Ireland set to bloom once more

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This Valentine's Day, skip the chocolates and roses and gift your sweetheart something that will blossom all year long – a love for the garden! Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is offering two exciting events guaranteed to make any green thumb possessor swoon.

Unveil the magic of spring at the Spring Plant Fair on Saturday 13 April in Mossley Mill's Civic Square. This love affair with flowers boasts thousands of blooms waiting to be discovered. From vibrant perennials to delicate potted wonders, there's something to make every heart flutter. Whether you're a seasoned gardener or a budding enthusiast, expert advice is on hand to help you cultivate your own slice of paradise. The best part is, it’s free!

But the romance doesn't stop there! From Friday 14 June to Sunday 16 June, Antrim Castle Gardens will be transformed into a wonderland of colour and inspiration asGarden Show Ireland returns.

Show ambassador, Diarmuid Gavin, leads a team of horticultural heroes, ready to share their wisdom on transforming any space, from a cosy balcony to sprawling acres. Immerse yourselves in a vibrant marketplace overflowing with unique plants, garden treasures, and artisan delights. Savour delicious local food and drinks while live music fills the air, creating an unforgettable atmosphere to celebrate your love for each other and the great outdoors.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper commented, "We're thrilled that these vibrant events are returning to the Borough for another year. The Spring Plant Fair offers an excellent opportunity to find stunning plants and expert advice, while Garden Show Ireland promises a captivating celebration of all things horticultural. Gardening can offer immense mental health benefits and we encourage everyone to join us and discover the joy of nurturing a beautiful garden, fostering a love for nature that blossoms year after round while experiencing the sense of community and craic at these events."

Love birds can avail of 10 per cent off early bird tickets for Garden Show Ireland until Thursday 29 February! This is the perfect opportunity to treat your significant other (or yourself!) to a romantic escape amidst the beauty of nature.

So ditch the traditional and embrace the extraordinary this Valentine's Day. Let your love blossom with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council's blooming brilliant garden events!

For more information: