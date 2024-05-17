Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The community of Garvagh is in shock following the death of a man in his 70s in a farm incident on Thursday, May 16.

Police said the man died in the Cullyrammer Road area of Garvagh on Thursday.

One man was taken to Causeway Hospital in Coleraine and another to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

A PSNI spokesman said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time. Officers will provide assistance to the Health and Safety Executive’s (HSE) investigation.”

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a 999 call at 10.48am on Thursday.

he added: “NIAS despatched three emergency crews, one ambulance officer and two ambulance doctors to the incident. The charity air ambulance with HEMS (helicopter emergency medical services) on board was also tasked to attend.