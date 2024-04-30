Gas leak incident ends in Newtownabbey

The Antrim Road in Newtownabbey has now reopened between Church Road and Elmfield Drive after a gas leak.
Earlier on Tuesday afternoon (April 30), police had been advising people to avoid the area and to seek an alternative route for their journey.

