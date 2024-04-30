Gas leak incident ends in Newtownabbey
The Antrim Road in Newtownabbey has now reopened between Church Road and Elmfield Drive after a gas leak.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Earlier on Tuesday afternoon (April 30), police had been advising people to avoid the area and to seek an alternative route for their journey.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.