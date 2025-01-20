​Geoghegan named new Ulster GAA President

Pictured from left, Garrett Coyle, Ulster GAA Public Relations Officer, Michael McArdle, Ulster GAA Treasurer, Michael Geoghegan, Ulster GAA President, Declan Woods, Ulster GAA Vice-Chairperson, and Brian McAvoy, Ulster GAA Provincial Secretary.

​Michael Geoghegan has been elected the thirty-ninth President of the Ulster Council GAA at the recent Provincial Convention held at the Tyrone GAA Centre of Excellence, Garvaghey in Co. Tyrone.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Michael takes over from outgoing President Ciaran McLaughlin.

Born in Cavan Town, Michael’s family were involved with the Drumalee club before moving to Castleblayney where he played U16, Minor, U21 and Junior Football for Castleblayney Faughs. After getting married in 1983 Michael moved to Middletown, Co Armagh, where he joined the local club and played Junior and Senior football for Eoghan Rua, as well as serving on the club committee and becoming involved in fundraising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2003 Michael began stewarding at County level, then at Provincial and National level, where he has been involved since. In 2011 he became a member of Armagh’s fundraising committee and was elected Vice-Chairman of Armagh County Committee in 2013. In 2015 he was elected as the Armagh delegate to the Ulster Council and was also appointed to the Central Competitions Control Committee.

In 2016 he took up the position of Ulster GAA Public Relations Officer, serving in this role until January 2019, before serving as Ulster GAA Treasurer until 2022 and then as Vice Chairperson for the following three years. He has also been a member of the National Hearings Committee and the National Games for All Committee. In 2020, Michael was appointed by Central Council as the first Chairperson of the new Development Competition Control Committee. He becomes the fifth Armagh representative to hold the position of Uachtarán Comhairle Uladh, following in the footsteps of Patrick Fearon (1932-34), Alfred Murray (1946-48), Con Short (1977-80) and John O’Reilly (2001-2004).

Also at Convention, Declan Woods was elected Vice President, Michael McArdle was elected Treasurer and Garrett Coyle was elected the PRO for the incoming year.