Gift a giant experience this Christmas

Are you tired of gifting the standard issue scent, socks and skincare gift sets? Do you want to find that truly memorable present that won’t be forgotten before the turkey leftovers are finished?

Well, this is the year to embrace change so why not step into Christmas and a giant experience in Northern Ireland.

In this fast-paced modern world, it can feel as if the festive season is gone within the blink of an eye. But science says exposing yourself to new experiences, sights and sounds rewards and stimulates your brain in a way repeated experiences don’t.

Jewellery Making Workshop at Gobbins Crafts

So, to make this festive season more fun and help make this wonderful time of the year feel like it is lasting longer, gift an adventure they’ll remember.

From making to baking you can create great memories in Northern Ireland while maybe even learning a new skill and supporting local talent in the process.

So, to ensure you squeeze every last drop of joy out of the holidays, Discover Northern Ireland has put together a selection of unique gift ideas.

County Fermanagh

Paddle boarding experience at Far and Wild

Located on the banks of Lough Erne just outside Enniskillen lies a distillery focused on producing pure spirits with a sustainable and organic approach. With picturesque views of the lough on tap, The Boatyard Distillery is the first legal distillery in County Fermanagh in over 130 years and a tour of the premises could be the perfect gift for the gin lover in your life. Before the tour is finished, you’ll also get the chance to label and sign your own bottle of Boatyard Double Gin. This immersive experience offers the perfect chance to see, taste and embrace the spirit of Fermanagh.

County Antrim

Enjoy an intimate Jewellery Making Workshop at Gobbins Crafts in Islandmagee. Led by experienced goldsmith and designer, Heather McFadden, you’ll discover the enjoyment and satisfaction of making your own piece of jewellery. With each session limited to four people, Helen’s guiding hand and the relaxed and peaceful surroundings at Gobbins Craft means everyone will get the most from their experience. Each guest will leave having created their own set of stacking rings, knot rings or pendant.

County Tyrone

For the little chefs in your life, why not learn some new skills and take a cookery class together? At Wee Buns Cookery School near the Moy, the adult and child baking class provides the perfect shared experience as you and your little one learn how to make the most delicious sponge cakes, buttermilk scones and rocky roads. Over the course of this three-hour class that is suitable for children aged seven and up, each adult and child will make a Victoria Sponge Cake, Vanilla Buttercream to fill and decorate the cake and some buttermilk scones.

County Derry-Londonderry

For the adventurer in your life why not introduce them to Dragon SUPs with Far and Wild in Derry~Londonderry. Half Stand Up Paddle Board and half Dragon Boat, this 22ft long and 34-inch-wide board is built for speed. The four-man crew required to pilot the board can be made up of family friends or random companions for the day. Depending on other bookings you will either be racing along the River Foyle against at least one other group of four or against the clock on a pre-made iconic route. Don’t worry if you’ve never been on a paddle board before as Far and Wild’s experienced guide will put you through your paces before the racing begins.

County Armagh

For the budding photographer in your life, why not help them see Northern Ireland with a creative eye via Panoramic Ireland. These photography experiences and workshops are tailored to the participant’s skills and interests so whether you’re a beginner who wants to accelerate the learning process or a photographer who wants to find the best locations for that perfect shot, this is the tour for you. So, whether it’s learning to create a panorama at the coast, practicing long exposure photography with waterfalls or taking architectural images of some of Northern Ireland’s finest buildings, this tour could be the perfect gift.

County Down

The craft maker in your family is sure to love a trip to Mount Ida Pottery on the outskirts of Dromore. On this truly rewarding and relaxing experience you will receive a warm welcome from owner Trevor Woods who will encourage you to get in touch with your creative self as he shares his passion for pottery. No matter your level of experience, with Trevor’s patience and expert guidance you’ll be amazed at what can be achieved in just a few hours and you’ll be encouraged to inscribe your piece with your own signature before its glazed and posted to you.