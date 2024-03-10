Gilford road closed following traffic collision
Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision in Gilford.
In a statement issued just before midnight on Saturday, police confirmed a crash had taken place on the Banbridge Road.
“A section of the road is closed, with a diversion in place at Knocknagore Road,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.