Glenarm sea rescue: police confirm woman died on way to hospital

A woman has died after being taken from the water in the Coast Road area of Glenarm yesterday (Thursday).
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Oct 2023, 09:38 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 10:05 BST
Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to contact police on 101. Photo by: PacemakerAnyone who witnessed what happened is asked to contact police on 101. Photo by: Pacemaker
Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to contact police on 101. Photo by: Pacemaker

The PSNI, Coastguard, RNLI and NI Ambulance Service responded to a report of a woman in the water shortly before 1.45pm.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from other emergency services and the woman was retrieved from the water.

“Medical assistance was provided at the scene. Sadly, a short time later the woman was pronounced dead as she was being transported to hospital.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time. Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 944 19/10/23.”

An RNLI spokesperson said Red Bay’s all-weather and inshore lifeboats and Larne’s all-weather lifeboat were requested to launch shortly before 1pm on Thursday and the volunteer crews responded.

