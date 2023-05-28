Motorists are asked to avoid the A6 road at Dungiven following the two-vehicle crash.
Trafficwatch NI reported the road was closed in both directions on the Belfast side of Dungiven and that it was likely to remain closed for most of the day.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed: “Diversions are in place for motorists travelling to Belfast and Derry / Londonderry.
"Please avoid the area if you can and seek an alternative route for your journey. An update will follow in due course.”