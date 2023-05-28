Emergency services are at the scene of a serious traffic collision on the Glenshane Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the A6 road at Dungiven following the two-vehicle crash.

Trafficwatch NI reported the road was closed in both directions on the Belfast side of Dungiven and that it was likely to remain closed for most of the day.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed: “Diversions are in place for motorists travelling to Belfast and Derry / Londonderry.

Motorists are advised to avoid the Glenshane Road, Dungiven.