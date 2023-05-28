Register
Glenshane Road closed following serious traffic collision

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious traffic collision on the Glenshane Road.
By Valerie Martin
Published 28th May 2023, 08:58 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 09:24 BST

Motorists are asked to avoid the A6 road at Dungiven following the two-vehicle crash.

Trafficwatch NI reported the road was closed in both directions on the Belfast side of Dungiven and that it was likely to remain closed for most of the day.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed: “Diversions are in place for motorists travelling to Belfast and Derry / Londonderry.

Motorists are advised to avoid the Glenshane Road, Dungiven.Motorists are advised to avoid the Glenshane Road, Dungiven.
Motorists are advised to avoid the Glenshane Road, Dungiven.

"Please avoid the area if you can and seek an alternative route for your journey. An update will follow in due course.”

