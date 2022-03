Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 17 Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Desburrito at 68 Upper English Street, Corporation, Armagh; rated on March 10

• Rated 5: FIREHOUSE PIZZA at 70 Upper English Street, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh; rated on March 10

• Rated 5: EMBERS COFFEE HOUSE AND GRILL BAR at 7 Market Street, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh; rated on March 8

• Rated 5: Tesco Customer Cafe at 25a Castlewellan Road, Banbridge, Down; rated on March 4

• Rated 5: Mossvale Equestrian Centre at 18 Church Road, Ardtanagh, Dromore, Down; rated on March 2

• Rated 5: WINDMILL (NI) LTD T/A BURGERKING at Highfield Road, Balteagh, Craigavon, Armagh; rated on March 2

• Rated 5: The Craic'd Pot at 25 Upper English Street, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh; rated on February 28

• Rated 5: AIR Artisan Italian Restaurant at 21 West Street, Corcrain, Portadown, Armagh; rated on February 23

• Rated 5: The Thatch at Ballydougan at Portadown, Craigavon; rated on February 22

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: THE CASTLE at 2-4 Mill Street, Loughans, Gilford, Down; rated on March 9

• Rated 5: Owen Cull at 22 Market Square, Ballymaganlis, Dromore, Down; rated on March 2

• Rated 5: O MOUCHAIN at 1 Kinelowen Street, Crossmore, Keady, Armagh; rated on March 1

• Rated 5: BATTLEHILL SOCIAL CLUB at 174 Loughgall Road, Ballintaggart, Portadown, Armagh; rated on February 23

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: MICHELLES KITCHEN at Unit 2, Tullygally Shopping Centre, Craigavon; rated on March 9

• Rated 5: CHASKA HOUSE at 15 Church Place, Lurgan, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on March 2

• Rated 5: CHUONG WELCOME at 58 William Street, Derry, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on March 2