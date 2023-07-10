Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: SCALLYWAGS at Unit 3 Quarry Business Park, Portadown Road, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on June 30
• Rated 5: Mulberry Bistro at 6 Cathedral Road, Corporation, Armagh; rated on June 29
• Rated 5: Wee smackers at 37b North Street, Lurgan, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on June 26
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: VICTORIA JUNCTION at 46 Victoria Street, Derry, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on June 29
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Rumbles Hot Food Bar at 2 Market Street, Ballymore, Tandragee, Armagh; rated on June 21