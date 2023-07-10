Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 10th Jul 2023, 10:17 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: SCALLYWAGS at Unit 3 Quarry Business Park, Portadown Road, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on June 30

• Rated 5: Mulberry Bistro at 6 Cathedral Road, Corporation, Armagh; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: Wee smackers at 37b North Street, Lurgan, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on June 26

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: VICTORIA JUNCTION at 46 Victoria Street, Derry, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: Rumbles Hot Food Bar at 2 Market Street, Ballymore, Tandragee, Armagh; rated on June 21