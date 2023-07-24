Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Sensory Xperience at Dobbin Lane, Armagh; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: The Range Coffee Shop at Meadow Lane, Portadown, Armagh; rated on July 4

• Rated 5: MOUNT CHARLES MOY PARK at 39 Seagoe Industrial Area, Seagoe Lower, Portadown, Armagh; rated on June 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: C & H Ents Ltd trading as The Crown Bar at 32 Barrack Street, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh; rated on May 16

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

