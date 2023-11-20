Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: ARMAGH ATHLETIC GROUNDS at Dalton Road, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: PETER PAN'S NEVERLAND at Unit 4 Meadows Retail Park, Meadow Lane, Portadown; rated on November 7

• Rated 5: Eatao at Unit 46 Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon; rated on October 16

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: HOT AND TASTY at 33a Flush Place, Ballyblagh, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on November 14