Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: PORTADOWN ROAD NURSERIES at 134 Portadown Road, Mullanasilla, Armagh, Armagh; rated on October 25

• Rated 5: SUBWAY at 16 High Street, Tavanagh, Portadown, Armagh; rated on October 19

• Rated 5: Village of Imagination at 49 Church Street, Banbridge, Down; rated on October 19

• Rated 5: The Portmor Bar And Restaurant at 44 Main Street, Blackwatertown Or Lisbofin, Blackwatertown, Armagh; rated on October 12

• Rated 5: Mynt at Unit 4-5 Centra Shopping Centre Scarva Street, Edenderry, Banbridge, Down; rated on October 10