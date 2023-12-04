Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurants

Register
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 4th Dec 2023, 09:43 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Churrasqueira BomBom at 56 Church Street, Tavanagh, Portadown, Armagh; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: Piggotts at 2 Rathfriland Street, Drumnahare, Banbridge, Down; rated on November 22

• Rated 5: Oracle Restaurant & Bistro at 36-44 Lurgan Road, Killycomain, Portadown, Armagh; rated on November 21

• Rated 5: CALM Coffee House at 2-4 Princes Street, Ballymacormick, Dromore, Down; rated on November 14

• Rated 5: Treehouse Softplay Centre at Quarry Business Park Portadown Road Lurgan, Craigavon; rated on October 30

It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 301 similar establishments with ratings, 239 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.