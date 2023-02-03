Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to seven Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Flatdogs bistro @the park at Bridge Street, Edenderry, Portadown, Armagh; rated on January 27

• Rated 5: Taboo Donuts at Bridge Street, Portadown, Armagh; rated on January 16

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: DRUMGOR TAVERN LTD at 4 Drumgor Shopping Centre, Drumgor, Craigavon, Armagh; rated on January 31

• Rated 5: DERRYHIRK INN at 8 Derryhirk Road, Montiaghs, Craigavon, Antrim; rated on January 18

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: BADA BING PIZZA at 42 West Street, Corcrain, Portadown, Armagh; rated on January 27

• Rated 5: Nibblers at 109 Main Street, Coolmillish, Markethill, Armagh; rated on January 24

• Rated 5: The Bridge Cafe at 3 Bridge Street, Corcrain, Portadown, Armagh; rated on January 16