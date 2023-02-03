Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to seven Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Flatdogs bistro @the park at Bridge Street, Edenderry, Portadown, Armagh; rated on January 27

• Rated 5: Taboo Donuts at Bridge Street, Portadown, Armagh; rated on January 16

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: DRUMGOR TAVERN LTD at 4 Drumgor Shopping Centre, Drumgor, Craigavon, Armagh; rated on January 31

• Rated 5: DERRYHIRK INN at 8 Derryhirk Road, Montiaghs, Craigavon, Antrim; rated on January 18

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: BADA BING PIZZA at 42 West Street, Corcrain, Portadown, Armagh; rated on January 27

• Rated 5: Nibblers at 109 Main Street, Coolmillish, Markethill, Armagh; rated on January 24