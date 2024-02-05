Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Holy Smokes BBQ Shack at BT62; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: PERFECT BLEND COFFEE HOUSE at 25 West Street, Corcrain, Portadown, Armagh; rated on January 11

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway: