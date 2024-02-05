Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Holy Smokes BBQ Shack at BT62; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: PERFECT BLEND COFFEE HOUSE at 25 West Street, Corcrain, Portadown, Armagh; rated on January 11
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Chips Ahoy at The Mall Shopping Centre, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh; rated on January 22