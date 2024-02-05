Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 5th Feb 2024, 09:45 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Holy Smokes BBQ Shack at BT62; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: PERFECT BLEND COFFEE HOUSE at 25 West Street, Corcrain, Portadown, Armagh; rated on January 11

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Chips Ahoy at The Mall Shopping Centre, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh; rated on January 22