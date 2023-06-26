Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:32 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Wee Barney's at 6 Bridge Street, Tavanagh, Portadown, Armagh; rated on June 13

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Unit 9 Spires Retail Park Moy Road, Armagh; rated on May 16

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Fourth Wall @ Market Place Theatre at The Market Place Theatre And Arts Centre Market Street, Corporation, Armagh; rated on June 19

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Four Star Pizza at 137 Railway Street, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh; rated on June 20

• Rated 5: Soho China at 12 Bridge Street, Ballyvally, Banbridge, Down; rated on June 14