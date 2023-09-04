Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Vibe lurgan at Lurgan, Craigavon; rated on August 18

• Rated 5: THE COURTHOUSE BAR at 46 William Street, Derry, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on August 11

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Corner House Bar at 1 Derrymacash Road, Aghacommon, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on August 17

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Go Coffee at Cascum Link, Banbridge; rated on August 23