Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 4th Sep 2023, 09:52 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Vibe lurgan at Lurgan, Craigavon; rated on August 18

• Rated 5: THE COURTHOUSE BAR at 46 William Street, Derry, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on August 11

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Corner House Bar at 1 Derrymacash Road, Aghacommon, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on August 17

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Go Coffee at Cascum Link, Banbridge; rated on August 23

• Rated 5: Smugglers Lurgan at 64 Antrim Road, Drumnamoe (Main Portion), Lurgan, Armagh; rated on August 15