Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Vibe lurgan at Lurgan, Craigavon; rated on August 18
• Rated 5: THE COURTHOUSE BAR at 46 William Street, Derry, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on August 11
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Corner House Bar at 1 Derrymacash Road, Aghacommon, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on August 17
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Go Coffee at Cascum Link, Banbridge; rated on August 23
• Rated 5: Smugglers Lurgan at 64 Antrim Road, Drumnamoe (Main Portion), Lurgan, Armagh; rated on August 15