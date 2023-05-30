Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Kate’s at Legahory, Craigavon; rated on May 3
• Rated 5: Nugelato Portadown at 25 High Street, Corcrain, Portadown, Armagh; rated on April 13
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Happy wok at 76 William Street, Derry, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on May 15