Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Kate’s at Legahory, Craigavon; rated on May 3

• Rated 5: Nugelato Portadown at 25 High Street, Corcrain, Portadown, Armagh; rated on April 13

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway: