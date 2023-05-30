Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 30th May 2023, 10:21 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Kate’s at Legahory, Craigavon; rated on May 3

• Rated 5: Nugelato Portadown at 25 High Street, Corcrain, Portadown, Armagh; rated on April 13

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Happy wok at 76 William Street, Derry, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on May 15