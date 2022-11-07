Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to 19 Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 19 of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Fifth Quarter at 50 Bridge Street, Ballyvally, Banbridge, Down; rated on October 27
• Rated 5: BOYLE BINGO at Boyle Bingo The Dobbin Centre, Armagh, Armagh; rated on October 24
• Rated 5: Bennetts Bar at Portadown, Craigavon; rated on October 20
• Rated 5: Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre at Lakeview Road, Balteagh, Craigavon, Armagh; rated on October 20
• Rated 5: PETER PAN'S NEVERLAND at Unit 4 Meadows Retail Park, Meadow Lane, Portadown; rated on October 19
• Rated 5: Street Dogs / Boba Loca at 60 Church Street, Tavanagh, Portadown, Armagh; rated on October 19
• Rated 5: Staff and Visitor Canteen at 88 Charlestown Road, Carn, Portadown, Armagh; rated on October 18
• Rated 5: The Rink Sports Arena at 7 Derryneskan Road, Derrykeeran, Portadown, Armagh; rated on October 14
• Rated 5: Parkland Restaurant and Catering at 7 Newry Road, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh; rated on October 13
• Rated 5: Roast & Roll at 47a Church Street, Banbridge; rated on October 13
• Rated 5: Makin bacon at 44 Main Street, Donaghcloney, Donaghcloney, Down; rated on October 12
• Rated 5: Sloans Coffee Shop at 84-86 Main Street, Loughgall, Armagh; rated on October 6
• Rated 5: EAST CHINESE RESTAURANT at 143-147 Railway Street, Armagh; rated on October 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Derryvale Inn at 80 Derrynoose Road, Crossnamoyle, Keady, Armagh; rated on October 18
Takeaways
Plus five ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Mr Chips at 2-4 Mill Street, Loughans, Gilford, Down; rated on October 25
• Rated 5: Florentine Take Away at 19 Ballygowan Road, Banbridge; rated on October 24
• Rated 5: Olivers at 29 Carrickblacker Road, Portadown; rated on October 13
• Rated 5: Shanghai House at Unit 7 Ashgrove Road, Ballyoran, Portadown, Armagh; rated on October 13
• Rated 5: TSAN'S WELCOME at 25 Market Square, Ballymaganlis, Dromore, Down; rated on September 21