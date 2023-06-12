Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to eight Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Starbucks at Bridge Water Retail Park Banbridge, Banbridge; rated on June 1
• Rated 5: Caffè Nero at High Street Mall, Portadown; rated on May 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: THE RAILWAY BAR at 104-108 Railway Street, Armagh, Armagh; rated on June 1
• Rated 5: CITY OF ARMAGH ROYAL BRITISH LEGION at 12-14 Dobbin Street, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh; rated on May 31
• Rated 5: THE HOLE IN THE WALL at 9 Market Street, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh; rated on May 24
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Herrons Country Fried Chicken at 3a Caddells Lane, Cross, Rathfriland, Down; rated on June 2
• Rated 5: JULIES KITCHEN at 42 Market Street, Lurgan, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on May 25
• Rated 5: The Artisan Man at 1 Boals Lane, Balleny, Dromore, Down; rated on May 17