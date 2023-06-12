Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to eight Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Starbucks at Bridge Water Retail Park Banbridge, Banbridge; rated on June 1

• Rated 5: Caffè Nero at High Street Mall, Portadown; rated on May 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: THE RAILWAY BAR at 104-108 Railway Street, Armagh, Armagh; rated on June 1

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: CITY OF ARMAGH ROYAL BRITISH LEGION at 12-14 Dobbin Street, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh; rated on May 31

• Rated 5: THE HOLE IN THE WALL at 9 Market Street, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh; rated on May 24

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Herrons Country Fried Chicken at 3a Caddells Lane, Cross, Rathfriland, Down; rated on June 2

• Rated 5: JULIES KITCHEN at 42 Market Street, Lurgan, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on May 25

Advertisement

Advertisement