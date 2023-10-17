Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: SAFARI GRILL LIMITED at 69a Newry Street, Banbridge, Down; rated on October 2
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: McInerneys at 4-6 Dunbarton Street, Loughans, Gilford, Down; rated on September 26
• Rated 5: The Imperial Inn at 38 Bridge Street, Ballyvally, Banbridge, Down; rated on September 25