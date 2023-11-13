Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Amavi, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 29-31 Bridge Street, Ballyvally, Banbridge, Down was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 1.
And GOLDEN CITY, a takeaway at 90-96 Market Street, Craigavon was also given a score of five on October 25.