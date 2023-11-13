Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 13th Nov 2023, 16:11 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Amavi, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 29-31 Bridge Street, Ballyvally, Banbridge, Down was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 1.

And GOLDEN CITY, a takeaway at 90-96 Market Street, Craigavon was also given a score of five on October 25.