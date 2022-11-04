Graffiti spray-painted on wall of Dungannon property was a 'hate crime' say PSNI

It happened at Ranfurly Road in the town and police are appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Wendy Johnston said: “Graffiti was spray-painted onto an outside stone wall sometime between Monday, 31st October and Tuesday, 1st November.

“We are treating this criminal damage as a hate crime and are appealing to anyone who might have information which may assist our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting 1373 03/11/22.

Police are appealing for information about the incident at Ranfurly Road, Dungannon.