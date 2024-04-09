Haughian condemns the appearance of racist graffiti in Lurgan.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon representative said: "The appearance of sinister racist and fascist graffiti in the Freecrow area in recent weeks is concerning and I condemn it unequivocally.

"Racism has no place in our society, especially when it takes the form of unsightly vandalism. People who come to Lurgan from other countries to contribute to the local economy and try to make better lives for themselves offer far more to the area than those who mindlessly desecrate our neighbourhoods with messages of hate and division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad