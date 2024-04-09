Haughian condemns the appearance of racist graffiti in Lurgan.

Sinn Féin councillor Keith Haughian has condemned the appearance of racist graffiti in Lurgan.
Published 9th Apr 2024
The Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon representative said: "The appearance of sinister racist and fascist graffiti in the Freecrow area in recent weeks is concerning and I condemn it unequivocally.

"Racism has no place in our society, especially when it takes the form of unsightly vandalism. People who come to Lurgan from other countries to contribute to the local economy and try to make better lives for themselves offer far more to the area than those who mindlessly desecrate our neighbourhoods with messages of hate and division.

"It is upon everyone to stand against racism and call it out when it rears its ugly head. If anyone has seen any suspicious activity in relation to these acts of criminal damage, I encourage you to report it to the PSNI."

