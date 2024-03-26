Have an egg-cellent Easter with Translink

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Families can make the most of a daytrip to the North Coast with Translink’s dedicated family trains to Portrush on Easter Monday and Easter Tuesday, with a special appearance from the Easter Bunny for young passengers to meet and greet. Departing from Lanyon Station at 9.50am, return tickets are just £23 for two adults and four children, offering a fun journey and a great destination for a family day out.

For those looking to explore more of Northern Ireland, whether it’s a day at Bangor’s seafront by train, a bus trip to Enniskillen to take in the lake lands, or exploring Derry’s famous walls, why not take advantage of the Family and Friends ticket for £23, which offers unlimited day travel for up to two adults and four children on all Translink services. Or show the kids more of what Belfast has to offer with a Metro & Gilder Family ticket for £11 with unlimited day travel on all Metro and Glider services, allowing for time to explore the Titanic Quarter, Ulster Museum or 2 Royal Avenue.

For individual travellers, the longer brighter days of Spring are the perfect time to enjoy a day out with the Bus Rambler ticket which allows unlimited day travel on Ulsterbus, Goldliner, Metro and Glider services within Northern Ireland after 9.15am.

Abbie and Lacie pictured with their Mum at Antrim train station enjoying a family day out.

Meanwhile the iLink Travel Card offers unlimited bus and train daytime travel, or if you are eligible for a 60+ SmartPass or a Senior SmartPass, you can take advantage of free travel anywhere in Northern Ireland on any Translink bus or train service completely free of charge.

Commenting on the range of offers available, Arthur Hamilton Area Manager at Translink said:

“Translink’s great value fares will help keep days out affordable while providing plenty of opportunities to visit new places, both close to home and further afield. With great cities, coasts, and countryside all over Northern Ireland, we have a service to help get you there comfortably and conveniently, removing the hassle and cost of driving and parking whilst being better for the environment.”

Rail passengers should plan ahead due to scheduled line closures for essential engineering work between Belfast and Lisburn and Belfast and Portadown, with a line closure planned from Saturday, 30th March until Sunday, 7th April 2024 inclusively.

There are different closure periods with bus replacement services in place. Passengers can find more information at www.translink.co.uk or by visiting the Journey Planner and should allow extra time for their journey.