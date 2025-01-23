​Havern hits a hat trick as Cleary power past Hill Street

Cleary Celtic midfielder Jack O'Doherty outjumps Hill Street Captain Matthew Reynolds at Derrylecka. NR07

​Cleary Celtic scored four goals, to reach the last four, in their search for four-in-a-row on Saturday.

​The 2022, 2023 and 2024 Mid Ulster Shield champions made a huge statement of intent at Olympic Park, sending out a warning to the remaining teams in the competition – which includes their Carnbane League rivals Newry Celtic – that they won’t be giving their title away easily.

Although it took 37 minutes for the home side to find the net, they dominated their encounter with Mid Ulster Division 1 side Hill Street and never looked in danger of losing.

Marty Haven was in fine form, as he netted a hat trick, but John Hogg’s side had top performances right across the pitch.

Fergal Laverty goes on the attack against Hill Street on Saturday at Derrylecka. NR08

A long wait for the opener

As mentioned, it took the majority of the half before Cleary opened their account, but they almost were up and running in the opening minute.

The Celts had a legitimate shout for a penalty when Havern played the ball into the channel for lone striker Benny Coulter and he went to ground in the area after a challenge from Jack Managh. Although referee Gary Clarke waved their appeals away, the chance remained alive for Cleary, but Havern was denied by a block from Alex Glenn.

From the resulting corner, Conor McKeown came inches away from scoring when he met Cathal O’Reilly’s corner, but his header clipped the crossbar on its way over. Cleary remained dominant and had another decent chance moments later when O’Reilly lifted a ball into the box for Coulter, but his header also went over the bar.

Cleary striker Brendan Coulter takes on Hill Street defender Jack Managh on Saturday. NR06

Hill Street’s backs were against the wall and Cleary had a huge chance when Havern played a one two with Coulter and took a shot from six yards out, but defender Adam Wing made a crucial block. Then, Coulter had another headed chance when Fergal Lavery’s cross found him open in the middle of the box, but this time his effort was saved and held by Hill Street ‘keeper Reece Herron.

Herron came to the rescue for his side again moments later when a flick on from O’Reilly set Havern in behind the Hill Street defence, but the shot stopper rushed off his line and won the foot race to deny Havern an almost-certain goal.

It took over half an hour for Hill Street to register their first shot in the game and it came from the boot of James Black, but his outside-of-the-boot half volley flew wide of the post.

At the other end, an over-the-top through ball from O’Reilly set Havern up nicely to strike the ball on the half-volley, but his effort was saved. The rebound fell for TJ Hughes, but under pressure from Managh, he lifted his shot over the bar from six yards out.

Cathal O'Reilly battles with Hill Street midfielder Ross Hawthorne at Derrylecka. NR05

The breakthrough comes

After all their pressure, the Carnbane League side finally got their well-deserved goal when Coulter’s cross to the back post was headed clear, but Mark Hughes kept the opportunity alive by laying the ball off for Jack O’Doherty. His effort from just inside the box was saved, but the rebound fell for Havern who blasted it into the top corner.

Three minutes later, Coulter played Havern into the channel and although his shot was saved at the near post, Hill Street defender John Patience didn’t deal with the danger and when Coulter nipped in to dispossess him, he felled the Cleary striker with a clumsy foul and a penalty was awarded.

Up stepped Havern, and from the spot he emphatically fired into the top corner, giving the goalkeeper no chance to make it 2-0 heading into the break.

It was almost three when O’Doherty flashed a half-chance across the face of goal, but it flew just wide of the far post.

Cleary add two more

Hill Street’s best period in the game came early in the second half, as they forced Cleary goalkeeper Joseph Goodwill into making two impressive saves.

The first came when Matthew Reynold’s shot was blocked by McKeown and the rebound came to Black, but Goodwill showed good reactions to keep out his powerful shot from 10 yards out. A minute later, Glenn tried his luck from outside the box but Goodwill got down low to push it away.

On 52 minutes, Cleary put the game to bed when right back Lavery made a marauding off-the-ball run from defence and was found by O’Reilly. His initial shot was thwarted by Managh, but he got a second bite at the cherry and slotted his shot low and past Herron to make it 3-0.

Ten minutes later Havern completed his hat trick and completed the rout when he was picked out at the back post by a pinpoint cross by O’Reilly and he headed home from just two yards out.

From that point on, it was plain-sailing for Cleary and although they didn’t add to their tally, they kept Hill Street at bay and preserved their clean sheet without any scares.

​

MATCH STATS

Cleary Celtic: Joseph Goodwill, Fergal Lavery, Mark Hughes, Conor McKeown, Conor McCaul, Shay McAllister (Joshua Byrne 67), Cathal O’Reilly, Jack O’Doherty, Benny Coulter (Patrick Ruddy 77), TJ Hughes (Stephen McCabe 59), Marty Havern.

Hill Street: Reece Herron, Jack Managh, John Patience, Dylan McKerr, Matthew Reynolds (Jamie McNeill 56), James Mitchell (Jonny Clements 50), Adam Wing, James Black, Alex Glenn, Adam Dennison, Ross Hawthorne (Shane Adamson 49).

Referee: Gary Clarke.